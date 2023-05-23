STONINGTON — Stonington High will have a singles player and a doubles team competing for ECC boys tennis championships on Wednesday.
Stonington freshman Brady O'Neil will face defending ECC singles champion, Will Albrikes of Fitch in the title match starting at 3 p.m. at Stonington.
Brady O'Neil, the tournament's No. 2 seed, reached the title match with a 6-0, 6-1 win against No. 3 Jiarui Peng of East Lyme in the semifinals. Albrikes, who beat O'Neil twice this season, defeated teammate No. 5 Andres Sardar, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals.
In doubles, top-seeded Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan of Stonington reached the title match with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Fitch's Morgan Fisher and Nick Sousa, the No. 4 seed.
They will play East Lyme's Rohan Purohit and Rohun Boopathy in the title match. The third-seeded East Lyme duo won 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals against No. 2 Sebastian Fieldsend and Malloch Allison of Ledyard.
The title match will take place at Stonington at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
