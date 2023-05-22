EAST LYME — Stonington High freshman Brady O'Neil advanced to the semifinals of the ECC boys tennis tournament on Monday.
O'Neil, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 15 Brendan Duhamel of Montville, 8-2. In the quarterfinals, he defeated No. 7 Ajay Rana of East Lyme, 6-2, 6-2.
O'Neil will face No. 3 Jiarui Peng of East Lyme in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington Matt's Turisi, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 13 Lucas Clayton of Killingly in his opening match 8-1, but lost in the quarterfinals.
Stonington's Chase Donnarummo, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 6 Christos Matsas of Waterford, 8-3, in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals.
In doubles, Stonington's top-seeded team of Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan reached the semifinals. They received a bye and beat No. 8 Ethan Cummings and Adit Sahasrabudhe of East Lyme, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. They will face Fitch's Morgan Fisher and Nick Sousa in the semifinals.
No. 5 Sam Lund and Josh Lord of Stonington won their first match against No. 12 Colton Murch and Adam Balfour of Waterford, 8-0, but lost in three sets in the quarterfinals.
The tournament resumes Tuesday at East Lyme. The finals will be on Wednesday at Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
