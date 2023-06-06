MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Stonington High's top doubles team of Tucker Callahan and Conrad Tobiassen finished 1-1 at the boys tennis Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at Wesleyan University.
Callahan and Tobiassen, the tournament's No. 7 seed, opened the day with a 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 win against Hall's James Birbara and Jeremy Eisen.
Callahan and Tobiassen then lost to No. 2 Cai Jain and Nicholas O'Brien of Greenwich, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. It was the first loss of the season for Callahan and Tobiassen.
— Keith Kimberlin
