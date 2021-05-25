Tucker Callahan
Stonington’s Tucker Callahan hits a forehand return in his No. 1 singles match against Ledyard on April 30. Tuesday, Callahan defeated Ledyard's Julian Milesk, 6-1, 6-0, in the ECC tournament semifinals. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

GROTON — Stonington High freshman Tucker Callahan advanced to the singles title match at the ECC boys tennis tournament Tuesday at Fitch.

Callahan defeated Ledyard's Julian Milesk, the No. 3 seed, 6-1, 6-0.

Callahan, the No. 2 seed, will face East Lyme's Sujesh Kurumbail, the top seed, in the finals. Kurumbail has lost just one game in three matches in the tournament.

The pair split during the regular season. Callahan (16-1) prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (11-9), 6-1 during their first meeting on May 3. Kurumbail earned a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) victory on May 8.

The title match starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Fitch.

— Keith Kimberlin

6-3 6-7 (9) 6-1

