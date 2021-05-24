KILLINGLY — Stonington High's Tucker Callahan advanced to the semifinals of the ECC boys tennis tournament with a pair of wins Monday.
Callahan will play in the semifinals on Tuesday at Fitch High.
Matthew Turrisi lost in the opening round to the No. 1 seed from East Lyme.
Stonington's doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord lost in the quarterfinals to a Fitch doubles team in two tiebreaker sets.
— Keith Kimberlin
