EAST LYME — Stonington High's Tucker Callahan said he didn't really have a plan entering Wednesday's ECC boys tennis singles final against Fitch's Will Albrikes.
"I just wanted to play some tennis. I didn't have much of a strategy," Callahan said.
Both players certainly played some tennis as the top-seeded Albrikes outlasted the No. 2 Callahan, 7-5, 7-5, at East Lyme High. It is the second straight season that Callahan, a sophomore, has lost in the championship match.
Throughout the first set, Callahan played a lot of returns that intentionally lacked pace. Some were outright lobs, but others were just soft returns in an apparent attempt to keep Albrikes off balance. At other times he ripped forehands and backhands.
"I usually like to hit a little harder, but I don't really feel comfortable enough to hit them like I would have. I didn't really hit that much in the offseason because I had corona," Callahan said. "I didn't really feel comfortable with my shots."
In the first set, Callahan opened a 4-2 lead and had the opportunity to seize control of the match. But Albrikes, who had not lost a game in his three previous matches in the tournament, won the crucial seventh game.
He captured four of the first five points in the game and got the game-winner with a strong volley return.
Callahan later went up 5-4 with a chance to win the first set. But Albrikes, a freshman, won the next three games to close it out.
The 10th game had two deuce points before Albrikes prevailed when his winner hit the top of the net and just trickled to Callahan's side.
Albrikes took the next game without losing a point to go up 6-5.
The deciding game in the set featured two deuce points, and Albrikes prevailed when his high lob bounced out of Callahan's reach into the fence behind the baseline for the final point of a set that lasted 1 hour, 18 minutes.
The two players did lose track of who was serving in the third game of the first set. Albrikes served the first point, but Callahan served the remainder to take a 2-1 lead.
Albrikes' momentum from the first set carried into the second — he opened a commanding 4-1 lead. But Callahan won five of the next six games to make it 5-5.
"In the second set, I just kind of said 'to hell with it,' and just tried to hit some hard shots and try to have a little fun," Callahan said. "I feel like I play a lot of tennis and don't really enjoy some of it."
Albrikes won the final eight points of the match to prevail 7-5.
"I've never played a person who can make as many balls as him," Albrikes said. "I was moving well today and I like to take it chest high, in the strike zone."
Callahan said consistency was the reason Albrikes won.
"His backhand and forehand are almost identical in how good they are," Callahan said. "I do think my forehand is better than his, but his backhand is much better than mine. I had one really good thing and one bad thing and he was pretty even."
Callahan is 15-2 this season with both losses coming to Albrikes. Callahan beat Albrikes in three sets on April 13.
Stonington will next play in the Class S tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
