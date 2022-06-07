MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Stonington High sophomore Tucker Callahan lost his opening match at the State Invitational boys tennis tournament on Monday at Wesleyan University.
Callahan lost to Joel Barlow's Tyson Nichols, 7-5, 6-2. Callahan finished the season 17-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
