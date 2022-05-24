EAST LYME — Stonington High sophomore Tucker Callahan advanced to the singles final in the ECC boys tennis tournament with a straight-sets victory Tuesday.
Callahan, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 3 Dan Sapozhnikov of East Lyme, 6-1, 6-4.
Callahan advanced to Wednesday's title match, where he will play top-seeded Will Albrikes of Fitch. Albrikes beat Jiarui Peng of East Lyme, 6-0, 6-0, in the other semifinal on Tuesday. Albrikes has not lost a game in three tournament matches.
Callahan is 15-1 this season with his lone loss coming against Albrikes on May 3, 6-3, 6-4. Callahan beat Albrikes, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1, on April 13.
Callahan lost in the ECC title match last season.
The championship match will start at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.