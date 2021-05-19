STONINGTON — Stonington High won six matches in straight sets and downed Woodstock Academy, 6-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Wednesday.
In singles, No. 1 Tucker Callahan was a 6-1, 6-1 winner. Matthew Turrisi won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Jackson Conlon prevailed at No. 3, 6-2, 6-2, and Chase Williams won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
Stonington's No. 1 doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord won 6-2, 6-1. Ben Mahoney and Marshall Thibodeau combined for a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 3.
Woodstock is 6-4 with two losses coming against Stonington. Stonington (11-2) next travels to Ledyard on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.