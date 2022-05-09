STONINGTON — Stonington High swept Waterford, 7-0, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-1, 6-2, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo, 6-0, 6-2.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles. Sam Lund and Peter Schoenecker were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 2. Peter Previty and Owen Grant prevailed at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Waterford is 1-8, 0-5 Division I. Stonington (6-3, 3-2) next hosts Waterford on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
