STONINGTON — Stonington High lost just two games against St. Bernard-Wheeler prevailing, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match on Thursday.
In singles, No. 1 Brady O'Neil, No. 3 Chase Donnarummo and No. 4 Jackson Conlon were 6-0, 6-0 winners. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi won his match, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan and No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-0, 6-0 winners. No. 1 Brett Caron and Peter Schoencker won, 6-1, 6-0.
St. Bernard-Wheeler is now 3-6. Stonington (11-1) next travels to Waterford on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
