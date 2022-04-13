STONINGTON — Stonington High won four singles matches and edged Fitch, 5-2, in a closely contested ECC Division I boys tennis match Wednesday.
Three of the seven matches went to three sets and Stonington won two of those.
Tucker Callahan prevailed at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi won in three sets at No. 2. He lost the first set 7-5, won the second set, 7-5, and won when his Fitch opponent retired in the third. Turrisi was leading 2-0 in the final set.
No. 3 Jackson Conlon won 6-2, 6-1 No. 3 doubles. Chase Donnarummo was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 4.
Stonington's No. 2 doubles team of Sam Lund and Peter Schoenecker won 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Fitch dropped to 2-1, 2-1 ECC Division I. Stonington (2-2, 1-1) next hosts East Lyme on April 25 at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
