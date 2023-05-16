OLD LYME — Stonington High handed Old Lyme just its third loss of the season defeating the Wildcats, 7-0, in an nonleague boys tennis match on Tuesday.
Stonington is 13-1, while Old Lyme, a Shoreline Conference school, dropped to 14-3.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-2, 6-2 win. Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 2. Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker prevailed at No. 3, 6-2, 6-0.
Stonington next hosts Guilford on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Bears close the regular season on Thursday with a home match against East Lyme at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
