NORWICH — Stonington High lost just one game and received three forfeits in a 7-0 win against NFA in an ECC South boys tennis match Thursday.
Stonington's Tucker Callahan prevailed at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Matthew Turrisi was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Jackson Colon prevailed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a win at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
NFA (0-3, 0-3 ECC South) forfeited four singles and the other two doubles matches.
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
