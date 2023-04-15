KILLINGLY — Stonington High remained unbeaten with a 7-0 ECC out-of-division boys tennis win against Killingly on Saturday.
The Bears are 6-0 and have swept their opponents four times.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-2, 6-0), No. 2 Jackson Conlon (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Matthew Turrisi (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Peter Schoencker (6-0, 6-1).
Conrad Tobiassen and Chase Donnarummo were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Owen Grant and Joshua Lord prevailed 6-0, 6-0. Ben Mahoney and Brett Caron won 6-0, 6-3 at third doubles.
Killingly dropped to 2-3. Stonington next travels to Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
