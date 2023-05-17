STONINGTON — Stonington High earned its 14th win of the season sweeping Guilford, 7-0, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-1, 6-2) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-4, 3-6, 10-2).
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan earned a 7-5, 6-1 victory at first doubles. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord prevailed 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3.
Guilford is 4-14. Stonington closes the regular season on Thursday hosting East Lyme at 3:45 p.m. The Bears will play in the ECC tournament starting Monday at East Lyme at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
