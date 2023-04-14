STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-0 nonleague win against Newington on Friday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 Jackson Conlon (6-3, 6-0), No. 3 Matthew Turrisi (6-2, 6-0) and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo (6-1, 6-1).
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Peter Schoenecker and Joshua Lord were 6-1, 6-4 winners at No. 2. Owen Grant and Brett Caron prevailed at No. 3, 6-2, 6-0.
Newington is (0-4). Stonington (5-0) next travels to Killingly on Saturday for an 11 a.m. match. The Bears play at Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
