STONINGTON — Stonington High won five matches in straight sets and defeated Waterford, 6-1, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Friday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-4, 6-0), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-2, 3-6, 6-0), No. 3 Jackson Conlon (6-3, 6-2) and No. 4 Peter Schoencker (6-0, 6-2).
Conrad Tobiassen and Chase Donnarummo combined for a 6-2, 6-2 win at first doubles. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-0, 6-3 winners.
Waterford is 4-3, 0-3 Division I. Stonington (8-0, 3-0) next travels to Daniel Hand on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
