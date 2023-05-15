WATERFORD — Stonington High earned its fourth straight win, defeating Waterford, 7-0, to clinch the ECC Division I boys tennis regular-season on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Jackson Conlon 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 and No. 4 Peter Schoenecker 6-7 (7-4 tiebreaker), 6-2, 13-11.
In doubles, No. 1 Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan were 6-1, 6-1 winners. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord prevailed 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Owen Grant and Brett Caron won 6-1, 6-3.
Waterford dropped to 6-6, 0-5 Division I. Stonington (12-1, 5-0) next travels to Old Lyme on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Bears host Guilford on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.