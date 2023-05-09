LEDYARD — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and earned its 10th win of the season defeating Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match on Tuesday.
Stonington is 10-1, while Ledyard dropped to 6-5.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-1, 6-1), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-1, 6-0) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-0, 6-0).
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles. Sam Lund and Joshua Lord prevailed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. No. 3 Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker were 6-1, 6-1 winners.
Stonington next hosts St. Bernard-Wheeler on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
