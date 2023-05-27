STONINGTON — Stonington High opened the Class S boys state tennis tournament with a 6-1 first-round win against Haddam-Killingworth on Saturday.
In singles, No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-3, 6-1) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-0, 6-0) were winners.
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan prevailed at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-0, 6-0 winners. No. 3 Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker prevailed 6-0, 6-0.
No. 19 Haddam-Killingworth finished the season 8-8. No. 3 Stonington (16-1) next hosts No. 6 Granby on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
