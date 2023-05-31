STONINGTON — Stonington High advanced to the Class S boys tennis title match with a 7-0 win against East Catholic in the semifinals on Wednesday.
No. 3 Stonington (18-1) will face No. 4 Nonnewaug (17-1) at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, in the championship match. Nonnewaug defeated No. 9 Suffield, 4-3, on Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, No. 1 Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan prevailed 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-1, 6-2 winners. No. 3 Owen Grant and Peter Schcoencker were 8-1 winners.
Stonington's only loss this season was against Class M Daniel Hand, which lost in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Stonington will be seeking its first state title in boys tennis. The Bears finished runner-up in 2019 and 2011 when points were compiled in a single tournament of singles and doubles players. The current format of teams playing each other was not in use then.
— Keith Kimberlin
