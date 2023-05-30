STONINGTON — Stonington High moved to the semifinals of the Class S boys tennis tournament with a 7-0 win against Granby on Tuesday.
No. 3 Stonington (17-1) will host No. 15 East Catholic on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 Matthew Turrisi (6-3, 6-3), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (7-5, 7-5) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan prevailed 6-1, 6-4. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-2, 6-0 winners. No. 3 Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker were 6-3, 6-1 winners.
No. 6 Granby ended the season 12-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
