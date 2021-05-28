STONINGTON — East Catholic won two singles matches and two in doubles to top Stonington High, 4-3, in the opening round of the Class S boys tennis tournament on Friday.
Stonington's top singles player, Tucker Callahan, was a 6-1, 6-2 winner. Jackson Conlon prevailed at No. 3, 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.
Marshall Thibodeau and Ben Mahoney won at third doubles 7-5 in an abbreviated match.
Stonington, the sixth seed, ends the season with an 11-4 record. The Bears only had one senior among its regular players. The remainder are freshmen and sophomores.
No. 11 East Catholic improved to 11-7 and will face Cromell, Portland or Old Lyme on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
This is the first year the CIAC has conducted team vs. team championship for boys tennis. In the past, team champions were determined by their showing in a tournament that featured selected singles and doubles players.
