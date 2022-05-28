STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 7 seed in the Class S boys tennis tournament and will host a first-round match on Tuesday.
The Bears will take on No. 10 East Hampton. Stonington was 12-4 and East Hampton 11-4.
The winner plays Granby or Northwest Catholic on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
