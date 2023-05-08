GROTON — Stonington High won three singles matches and two in doubles to defeat Fitch, 5-2, on Monday and wrap up the ECC Division I boys tennis title.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker) and 7-6 (7-1 tiebreaker), No. 2 Chase Donnarummo, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-0, 6-0.
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles. Owen Grant and Peter Schoenecker prevailed, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
Fitch is 10-2, 2-2 Division I, with both league losses coming against Stonington.
Stonington (9-1, 4-0 Division I) next travels to Ledyard on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The Bears host St. Bernard-Wheeler on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.