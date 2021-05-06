STONINGTON — Stonington High won two doubles matches and two singles match to edge Fitch, 4-3, in an closely contested ECC South Division boys tennis match Thursday.
At No. 2 doubles, Owen Grant and Pete Previty won in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord were 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) winners at No. 1 doubles. Both doubles teams are 5-1.
In singles, No. 1 Tucker Callahan won 6-0, 6-0. Callahan, a freshman, is 7-0. No. 4 Chase Williams was a 6-3, 6-3 winner.
Fitch dropped to 5-2, 5-2 ECC South with the loss. Stonington (6-1, 4-1) next hosts East Lyme on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
