LEBANON, Conn. — Stonington High lost just two games as it defeated Lyman Memorial, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Tuesday afternoon.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Jackson Conlon (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Matthew Turrisi (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win. No. 2 Sam Lund were 6-0, 6-0 winners. Brett Caron and Peter Schoencker won 6-0, 6-0.
Lyman dropped to 0-4. Stonington (7-0), which has five shuouts, is off until April 29 when it hosts Waterford at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
