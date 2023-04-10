NORWICH — Stonington High lost just one game on its way to a 7-0 win against NFA in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match on Monday.
In singles, No. 1 Brady O'Neil, No. 2 Jackson Conlon and No. 3 Matthew Turrisi all won by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Peter Schoenecker received a forfeit at No. 4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Chase Donnarummo were 6-0, 6-0 winners. Bret Caron and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
James Lyon and Ben Mahoney received a forfeit at No. 3.
NFA is 0-2. Stonington (4-0) next hosts Newington on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.