MADISON, Conn. — Stonington High suffered its first boys tennis loss of the season losing to Daniel Hand, 5-2, in a nonleague match on Wednesday.
Hand, which lost in the semifinals of the Class L state tournament last season to eventual champion Darien, improved to 11-1.
Stonington's Matthew Turrisi won his match at second singles (6-4, 6-3). Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Stonington (8-1) returns to ECC play on Monday traveling to Fitch for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
