CAYLA BEVERLY, Stonington, Softball, Senior; Beverly was named the MVP of the ECC Division II tournament. Beverly pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Bears shut out St. Bernard for the title.

MADDIE PERKINS, Wheeler, Softball, Senior; Perkins was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs in a win over Putnam. Perkins is hitting .535 for the season with nine doubles and 31 RBIs.

JAKE SERRA, Westerly, Track, Senior; Serra established a school record in the 800 meters at the Bishop Hendricken Invitational. Serra turned in a time of 1:56.02, good for fifth place. Andrew Springer held the previous record of 1:56.26.

ELI SPOSATO, Chariho, Boys Track, Sophomore; Sposato broke the school record in the 400 meters at the Bishop Hendricken Invitational Sposato finished second in 50.79. Joe DiPalma set the previous record of 50.83 in 2013.

