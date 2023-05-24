STONINGTON — Last season, Stonington High's Tucker Callahan played for the ECC boys tennis singles title where he lost to Fitch's Will Albrikes in a highly competitive match.
On Wednesday, Callahan was back in an ECC title match, but this time with doubles partner, Conrad Tobiassen. The Stonington duo defeated Rohan Purohit and Rohun Boopathy of East Lyme, 6-3, 6-4.
Callahan, who was 17-3 in singles as a sophomore last season, is playing doubles this season for a very legitimate reason.
"I have a back injury that really affects my shoulder," Callahan said. "Coach just told me if you are playing doubles you will only have to hit 40% of the balls as opposed to singles where you have to hit 100."
The injury has forced Callahan to serve underhanded and limited his ability to hit certain shots on the court. Why did he even play at all this season with such an injury?
"I did it for the team, I had to," said Callahan, who had an appointment with an ice pack after the match.
Tobiassen, an All New England soccer player in the fall, and Callahan have posted a 14-0 record this season. Tobiassen played with other doubles partners early in the season as the injury prevented Callahan from playing at all.
Tobiassen, a senior, said the Bears employed a simple strategy to earn the victory.
"I would just lob, keep it in play and let Tucker win the point or wait until they made a mistake," Tobiassen said.
Tobiassen said Callahan "only missed three shots the entire day."
"It's nice to win. I'm glad that was very challenging. That was the hardest team we've played this season," Callahan said.
Albrikes repeats in singles against Bears' O'Neil
Fitch's Albrikes, a sophomore, earned his second ECC singles title with a 6-0, 6-3 against Stonington freshman Brady O'Neil.
The first set score did not reflect the competitiveness of the match as the players engaged in long rallies and some great shot making. Several times both players got to balls that appeared to be sure winners.
"He played great, he played really good," Albrikes said of O'Neil.
Albrikes, who is now 20-0, said he was surprised by some of the returns from O'Neil.
"He plays deep. I think I should have gone more angles, but he's great getting those balls. I was very surprised," Albrikes said.
O'Neil is now 16-4 playing No. 1 for the Bears this season. Three of the losses came against Albrikes.
"Every game was pretty close. It went to deuces a lot. I just couldn't convert a lot. He played a good game," O'Neil said.
The event attracted a good crowd in comparison to regular-season home matches and O'Neil admitted it took him some time to adjust to the whole atmosphere of the day.
"The first set I was just trying to find out what a finals was," O'Neil said. "The first three games I was just trying to grasp the situation."
O'Neil, who is the grandson of former longtime Stonington girls soccer coach Dave Walsh, said he was determined to see better results in the second set.
"I just decided I was going to make more ball and make him earn it more and he did," O'Neil said.
Albrikes said he likes to push the play during matches.
"I just went aggressive. I know if I can be aggressive I can win," Albrikes said.
The two players have known each other since they were youngsters and have played matches many times.
"It was fun. The atmosphere was fun. I would have liked to win, but he played really good today," O'Neil said.
Stonington will begin play in the Class S state tournament next week.
