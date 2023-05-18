STONINGTON — Stonington High closed the regular season with a win against East Lyme, 7-1, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Thursday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil (6-2, 6-3), No. 3 Chase Donnarummo (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Jackson Conlon (6-2, 6-1).
Doubles winners were No. 1 Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord (6-1, 6-1) and No. 3 Owen Grant and Peter Schoenecker (6-2, 6-1).
East Lyme finished the regualar season, 10-3, 3-3 Division I including a pair of losses to the Bears.
Stonington (15-1, 6-0) will begin play in the ECC tournament on Monday at 3 p.m. The first two days will be played at East Lyme with the finals scheduled for Stonington on Wednesday. The entire girls tournament will also be played at Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
