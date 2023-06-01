MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Just as it has nearly match this season, the Stonington High boys tennis team was a dominant force on Thursday.
The Bears steamrolled Nonnewaug, 6-1, to capture the Class S state title at Wesleyan University. It was the first boys tennis title in school history.
In the six matches it won, Stonington prevailed in straight sets and a number of them were in convincing fashion.
"It feels pretty good.They performed well today," Stonington coach John Adriano said.
No. 3 Stonington moved to 19-1 with its only loss coming against Class M Daniel Hand, which lost in the semifinals. No. 4 Nonnewaug finished 17-2.
Stonington won 26 of 28 matches in its four state tournament contests. During the regular season, the Bears swept 10 of its 16 opponents.
The Bears closed the regular season with four matches in four days beating Waterford (7-0), Old Lyme (7-0), Guilford (7-0) and East Lyme (6-1).
"And the end of that four-day period I thought 'These guys are coming to play and they are peaking right now,'" Adriano said.
On Thursday, No. 1 singles player Brady O'Neil, a freshman, prevailed 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi was a 6-1, 6-2 winner. No. 3 Chase Donnarummo prevailed 6-4, 6-3. No. 4 Jackson Conlon won 6-0, 6-1.
Stonington's No. 1 doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callhan, who are unbeaten in matches they have played together, were 6-1, 6-2 winners.
Owen Grant and Peter Schoencker won 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker), 6-1.
"The kids began playing well at the end of last season and they committed themselves to the offseason," Adriano said. "A number of kids improved and we didn't have any seniors last year and we added O'Neil."
O'Neil (18-4) was hardly a surprise but he played No. 1 singles all year advancing to the ECC title match were he lost to defending champion Will Albrikes of Fitch.
Callahan, who played No. 1 singles last season losing to Albrikes in the ECC title match, suffered a back injury early in the spring that affected his shoulder. As a result he played No. 1 doubles but has to serve underhanded.
"A hampered Tucker is a lot better than a lot of unhampered players," Adriano said. "I hoped his injury would be a two or three week thing. But it was lingering so I had him play doubles to cut down on the number of balls he would have to hit. And Tobiassen is very adept at setting up Tucker for winners."
Adriano credited the team's strong out-of-conference schedule for the team's success.
"Playing quality opponents is a formula I hope we stick with," Adriano said. "Not playing strong competition gets you knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
"It's a good group. They get along very well among themselves. Even the kids that don't play that often, they all came to the match today."
O'Neil and Callahan-Tobiassen will play in the state individual tournament that starts on Monday at Wesleyan.
