STONINGTON — The Stonington High boys tennis team turned some early-season uncertainty over returning No. 1 player Tucker Callahan's injury status into an opportunity that was ultimately cashed in with the program's first-ever CIAC state championship.
The Bears (19-1) rolled to the Class S title, winning 26 of 28 matches in their postseason run, with a lineup that featured two No. 1-level players.
Callahan, a junior who was the Bears' No. 1 singles player and ECC singles runner-up for two seasons, teamed up with Conrad Tobiassen, an All-New England soccer player with size and agility, at No. 1 doubles to post an undefeated record until falling in the state invitational tournament semifinals. Callahan was unable to play No. 1 singles because of a muscle injury to his shoulder and back that forced him to serve underhand. But he was talented enough to form half of a near-unbeatable doubles combination.
In place of Callahan at the top of the singles lineup, freshman Brady O'Neil shined at No. 1 to produce an 18-4 mark, reaching the ECC finals, to earn ECC Division I All-Star status. O'Neil's addition and Callahan's seamless transition to doubles allowed a veteran unit to thrive under 17-year coach John Adriano.
"Brady is athletic and a great competitor who excelled at number one singles," Adriano said. "Tucker had a nagging injury that lingered but he and Conrad formed a great team. Playing doubles limited the amount of balls Tucker usually hits as singles. Conrad is an experienced doubles player who was able to set up Tucker for a lot of winners. Tucker made the best of it because he had no choice other than to play doubles."
Stonington, whose 19 wins were a single-season team record, showed no holes in its lineup. Junior Matt Turrisi improved from his ECC Division I honorable mention status as a sophomore last year to earn ECC first team at No. 2 doubles.
"Matt's best quality is that he's a classic grinder," Adriano said. "His serves, forehand and backhand are not exceptional but he stays out there for 90 minutes to two hours and wins the match."
Sophomore Sam Lund and senior Josh Lord made ECC Division I honorable mention at No. 2 doubles. Lord and Tobiassen were ECC first team in doubles in 2022.
"Sam and Josh are big and athletic," Adriano said. "They were formidable at the net, forming a powerful No. 2 doubles team."
Sophomore Peter Schoenecker, who alternated between playing No. 3 doubles and No. 4 singles, made the ECC Sportsmanship Team. Senior Jackson Conlon, who played No. 3 and No. 4 singles, was named to the ECC Scholar Athlete list.
"This team was a lot more than a No. 1 singles and doubles team," Adriano said. "We had an experienced crew coming back and everyone got better, playing at their local clubs in the off-season. Then you add O'Neil to the mix. The team came together and really gelled in the last week when we won four matches against Waterford, East Lyme, Old Lyme and Guilford. I didn't go into the season thinking about a state title but after that late-season stretch, I felt we were hitting our stride at the right time."
The Bears proved him correct in the state tournament with with a pair of 7-0 wins and two 6-1 triumphs, including the final against Nonnewaug of Southbury.
