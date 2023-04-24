WESTERLY — Westerly High won two singles matches, but lost to East Providence, 5-2, in a Division II boys tennis match on Monday.
Dom Lombard was a winner at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker). Liam Collé defeated Brayden Rouette, 7-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Westerly forfeited second and third doubles.
East Providence improved to 6-0, 6-0 Division II. Westerly (0-6, 0-6) next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
