LEDYARD — Ledyard won two matches that went to three sets and handed Stonington High just its third loss of the season, 4-3, in an ECC South Division boys tennis match Thursday.
Ledyard (8-5, 8-5 South Division) won third singles 0-6, 7-5, 6-0 and third doubles 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Stonington's previous two losses were to unbeaten East Lyme. The Bears fell to 11-3, 11-3.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-1, 6-1.
Owen Grant and Peter Previty prevailed at second doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
The Bears will next play in the ECC tournament that starts Monday at Killingly at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
