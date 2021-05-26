GROTON — The rubber match didn't go the way Stonington High's Tucker Callahan would have liked.
In the ECC boys tennis tournament singles final at Fitch, East Lyme's Sujesh Kurumbail, a senior, took the Bears freshman to school.
Kurumbail, the top seed, prevailed 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday, using his edge in size and power to win several key points. A three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball and tennis), the versatile 6-1, 200-pounder used his strength to his advantage against the 5-11, 130-pound Callahan.
"I played terrible, but he deserves all the props," said Callahan, who beat Kurumbail in their first meeting, 6-3, 6-7 (11-9), 6-1, on May 3 before losing to to him, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), about a week later. "He's so big and covered the whole court well. It was frustrating at times not being able to get the ball by him."
A year ago during the COVID-19 spring season's cancellation, neither student-athlete was active playing tennis. Kurumbail does not play USTA or consider himself a full-time player. He won an ECC doubles title as a sophomore.
"I play three sports and don't have time," Kurumbail said. "But I run a lot. Today, I was able to get to any ball I wanted to. It was senior against freshman. I'll be interested to see how many trophies Tucker piles up in his career."
Callahan said making the final was a good start to his varsity career, considering he has battled wrist and elbow injuries in the past two seasons. He said he was ranked 60th on the USTA New York-New England U12 rankings while living in New Paltz, N.Y.
"I haven't really hit in three years," Callahan said. "Honestly, it was easy to get to the final, but I just didn't have it today for whatever reason. I'm looking forward to the summer and winter USTA seasons and definitely want to get back here. I need to train."
Callahan led 3-2 in the first set before Kurumbail broke his serve. The Vikings senior won three of the last four games. In the second set, after a 1-1 tie, Kurumbail was effective charging the net. His serve was accurate and he won, 6-2. The match featured multiple volleys on each point and lasted 90 minutes.
Stonington coach John Adriano views Callahan as one of the most talented freshmen the Bears have featured in many years.
"When you mention [Nick] Mazzarese and [Colin] Melford, to name a couple, Tucker is probably more accomplished than them as a freshman," Adriano said. "He has great skills, keeps the ball in play and moves side to side so well. Time will tell how much he develops, but this was a great experience for him. I expect him to get stronger and be back again and hopefully win it."
