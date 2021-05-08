STONINGTON — East Lyme's Sujesh Kurumbail handed Stonington High's Tucker Callahan his first singles loss of the season Saturday.
The Vikings won the ECC South Division boys tennis match, 7-0.
Kurumbail, a senior, beat Callahan in the No. 1 matchup, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). Earlier this season, Callahan, a freshman, had defeated Kurumbail, 6-3, 6-7 (11-9), 6-1. Callahan is 8-1.
East Lyme (9-0, 9-0 ECC South) won the remaining matches in straight sets. The Vikings have won eight of their nine matches by 7-0 margins.
Stonington (7-2, 7-2) next hosts NFA on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Both Stonington losses have come against East Lyme.
— Keith Kimberlin
