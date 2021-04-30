STONINGTON — Stonington High swept the doubles competition en route to defeating Ledyard, 5-2, in an ECC South Division boys tennis match Friday.
The unbeaten Bears improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the ECC South.
At No. 1 doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-4, 6-1 victory. At No. 2, Owen Grant and Peter Previty prevailed, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, and at No. 3, Marshall Thibodeau and Ben Mahoney teamed for a 6-3, 6-3 win.
In singles, No. 1 Tucker Callahan was a 6-1, 6-1 winner, and No. 3 Jackson Conlon won, 6-2, 6-3.
The Bears next play at East Lyme on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.