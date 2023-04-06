PAWTUCKET — Chariho High won two singles matches and two in doubles to beat St. Raphael Academy, 5-2, in a Division III boys tennis match on Thursday.
St. Raphael (1-1, 1-1 Division III) defaulted in the third doubles match.
Singles winners for the Chargers were No. 3 Philip Abby, 6-4, 6-3, and No. 4 Joshua Bolek, 6-0, 7-5.
Ryan Edenbach and Zachary Lerner combined for a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. John Grissom and Nicholas Feisthamel were 6-2, 6-2 winners.
It was the season opener for Chariho, which next hosts North Smithfield on Monday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
