PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's most successful boys tennis season in decades ended Saturday at Brown University with a 4-2 loss to East Providence in the Division III championship match.
Jack Loring earned a win at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 7-5, for the Chargers. Ryan Edenbach and Andrew Patt were 6-1, 6-4 winners at No. 3 doubles. East Providence (17-1) won three singles matches and No. 1 doubles to earn the title.
The Chargers finished the regular season 10-4 before beating Providence Country Day, 4-2, and St. Raphael, 4-3, in the D-III tournament.
The victory over St. Raphael avenged a 4-3 loss to the Saints during the regular season. No. 2 singles player Chris Resinger was able to turn around his match for a win in the second meeting.
"It was a very successful season," Chargers coach Dan Hansen said. "The four matches we lost were 4-3 decisions. We were in contention in every match. We felt there was not a team that we could not compete with. All the kids tried their best today and they all played well."
It is believed to be Chariho's first appearance in a title match. The 2000 team finished 15-1 and lost in the Class B semifinals. The 2014 team was 10-4 and lost in the D-II semifinals.
"Everything kind of worked out and it did help that we were in Division III," Hansen said. "We had a deep team. The No. 3 doubles team was undefeated all year and No. 2 [Jack Grissom and Zach Lerner] were unbeaten as well."
— Keith Kimberlin
