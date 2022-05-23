EAST LYME — Stonington High's Tucker Callahan advanced to the semifinals of the ECC boys tennis tournament with a pair of wins on Monday.
Callahan, the No. 2 seed, prevailed 8-2 in his opening match and won in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0. Callahan will play East Lyme's Daniel Sapozhnikov, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington's Matt Turrisi, the No. 6 seed, lost his first match, 8-5.
No. 16 Jackson Conlon lost to top-seeded Will Albrikes of Fitch, 8-0.
In doubles, No. 4 Conrad Tobiassen and Josh Lord lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-0).
— Keith Kimberlin
