STONINGTON — The days of rolling over smaller school programs in the ECC are over for the Stonington High boys tennis team.
The Bears haven't fallen back to the pack; they're taking on the best the ECC has to offer.
Top competition met the Bears at every turn in 2022 — from stepping up to ECC Division I, to playing a difficult nonleague schedule, to their top individuals being challenged by talented newcomers — and they responded.
Stonington wound up placing second to East Lyme in ECC Division I with a 12-4 overall record (4-2 ECC D-I). And the Bears' top player, sophomore Tucker Callahan, finished runner-up in the ECC singles tournament for the second straight year to earn his second consecutive ECC Division I first-team honor.
If Callahan thought he was next in line for ECC superiority after losing to an East Lyme senior in 2021, then Fitch freshman Will Albrikes had other ideas. Albrikes, son of area tennis champion Jerry Albrikes, was 2-1 head-to-head with Callahan, including a 7-5, 7-5 win in the final.
Callahan (17-3) won in both of Stonington's Class S team tournament matches — a 4-3 Bears victory over East Hampton and a 4-3 quarterfinal defeat to Granby — and lost just twice to Albrikes and in the Open singles tournament to Joel Barlow's Tyson Nichols.
"Tucker had a great sophomore year and was very consistent," Stonington coach John Adriano said. "If you asked anyone before the year, I'd be confident they'd tell you that Albrikes and Callahan would be in the final. The fact they played for the ECC final was not a surprise, and the games were all competitive. I'm sure they'll be seeing a lot of each other in the future ... unless someone else comes along."
Stonington's other inclusion on the ECC Division I first team was the No. 1 doubles squad of Conrad Tobiassen and Josh Lord. The juniors went 9-9 on the season, but gained plenty of respect along the way.
"They played a number of close matches, including a great deal of three-setters and tiebreakers," Adriano said. "Their strength was their athletic ability. They're accomplished soccer players and both stand around 6 feet. They have great stamina to run around the court and present a powerful presence around the net. They played better than their record."
Tobiassen was also named Stonington's scholar-athlete winner. Matt Turrisi, who was 12-5 at No. 2 singles, made ECC Division I honorable mention. Sophomore Peter Previty, who was 9-6 at No. 2 doubles with junior Owen Grant, made the ECC sportsmanship team.
Adriano said he expects continued success and a possible ECC Division I regular-season crown in the Bears' future. The team won't lose any key player to graduation — sophomores Callahan, Turrisi and Jackson Conlon (13-4) and freshman Chase Donnarummo (12-3) are all coming back.
"We had a successful year, all in all, with a very young team," Adriano said. "We made a conscious effort to upgrade the schedule, playing Newington, Guilford, Avon and Old Lyme in nonleague matches. We're raising the level of play, and I think these players are up to the challenge."
