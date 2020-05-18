WESTERLY — Last spring, the Westerly High boys tennis team achieved the ultimate goal — the Bulldogs earned a championship.
They defeated Coventry, 4-2, at Slater Park in Pawtucket for the Division III crown, the first boys tennis title in school history.
The Bulldogs had opened the season 0-2, dropping a pair of close 4-3 matches, including one to Coventry. Then they reeled off 14 straight wins.
For senior Blake Busch, who plays No. 1 singles and is a team captain, he was hoping to replicate that experience this spring. Unfortunately for Busch and his teammates, the coronavirus epidemic wiped out the spring sports season.
The Bulldogs returned three singles players and their top doubles team. Their chances of repeating were solid, indeed.
"I was upset, but I wasn't surprised," said Busch, who finished with a 12-5 record last season. "We kind of all knew it was coming. This year would have been the best team we've had in my four years of high school. I think we could have won the championship again."
Busch and his senior classmates will miss out on a lot of special events associated with their final year of high school, though some will still take place in an altered form.
Westerly seniors are divided on how those events should be conducted. Busch said some events should still take place in some fashion.
"It's definitely unfortunate and upsetting," Busch said. "But at the end of the day, we are all still graduating. We will still be able to see each other. If we can't have prom, I don't think we should try to do it another way. But for graduation, we should still have something. It's a big deal in high school."
Busch, a first-team Division III selection last season, said playing No. 1 singles carries special responsibilities, including setting the tone for the rest of the squad.
"If you win your match at No. 1, it gives everyone else on the team a confidence boost," he said. "That was especially important last season since we had a lot of players new to the sport."
Busch started playing tennis when he was 3 years old, but left the sport a few years later to focus on soccer. He picked it up again in high school.
Busch said tennis is just as much a mental exercise as it is physical.
"I think one of the biggest things is you have to be intelligent on the court," he said. "You have to adjust. If your opponent has a good forehand, you want to hit backhands. If they come to the net a lot, you have to be prepared for that.
"Usually, I can tell in warmups if I'm hitting the ball well. Covering the court and defense is the best part of my game."
Busch will attend the University of Tampa in the fall. His older sister, Dakota, the 2017 state singles champion, plays on the women's tennis team there. He will major in biology and marine science, and hopes to work in ocean and marine species conservation.
Busch will take with him some lessons learned at Westerly High.
"As a student, I've learned, even through online learning, that if I set a schedule for myself and prioritize what I have to do, I can be a lot more efficient," he said. "As an athlete, I've learned to keep a positive mind and outlook, but also be realistic."
