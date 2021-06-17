WESTERLY — Burrillville won three of four singles matches and denied Westerly High a spot in the Division III finals with a 4-2 boys tennis win against the Bulldogs on Thursday at Rotary Park.
Westerly had defeated the Broncos, 4-3, on June 3, but Burrillville came out on top in the semifinal match.
Westerly's Joel Henry won his match at first singles, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Devin Brough and Robbie Ward were 6-1, 6-3 winners at No. 1 doubles.
Chris Celico and Liam Collé prevailed at second doubles, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).
As it has all season, Westerly forfeited third doubles. It was the final match for the two seniors that played on Thursday, Celico and Brough.
"Although we lost, I couldn't have asked more from the kids during this match and throughout the season," Westerly coach Trevor McAndrew said in an email.
It was the third time this week Burrillville eliminated a Westerly team from the postseason.
On Wednesday, Westerly lost in the semifinals of the Division III boys lacrosse tournament to the Broncos, 9-7. And on Tuesday the Burrillville baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory against the Bulldogs.
No. 2 Westerly finished the season, 8-2-1. In addition to Burrillville, Westerly lost to Ponaganset to open the season, but had not lost since until Thursday.
No. 3 Burrillville (10-2) will face top-seeded Ponaganset (13-0) in the title match on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
Burrillville's other loss this season was to Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
