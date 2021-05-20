PROVIDENCE — Westerly High won Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to salvage a 3-3 tie with Providence Country Day in a Division III boys tennis match Thursday.
Neither team fielded a third doubles team.
Hayes Goodman picked up the Bulldogs' other point with a 6-3, 7-6 (6-4) victory at No. 4 singles.
Both doubles teams won in straight sets — Devin Brough and Robbie Wade at No. 1, 6-3, 6-4, and Chris Celico and Liam Collé at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3.
"I'm proud of the effort the boys put into their tennis today," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "Although we didn't get the win, this type of match will pay dividends later this season."
Westerly next plays Monday at Coventry at 4:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
