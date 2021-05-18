WESTERLY — Westerly High lost just one game in doubles and swept Scituate/Johnston, 6-0, in a Division III boys tennis match Tuesday at Rotary Park.
Devin Brough and Robbie Wade combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1. Chris Celico and Liam Collé prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
"The doubles teams are starting to jell nicely," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "Both teams are led by an experienced senior captain (Brough and Celico), and they are paired with an upstart freshman (Wade, Collé)."
In singles, No. 1 Joel Henry was a 6-0, 6-3 winner. Dominick Lombard won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1. No. 3 Cam Kelly and No. 4 Hayes Goodman also won, but their scores were unavailable.
A third doubles match was not played.
Westerly (2-1, 2-1) next travels to Providence Country Day on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
