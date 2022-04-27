WESTERLY — Westerly High won three singles matches but lost to Portsmouth, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match Wednesday at Rotary Park.
The Bulldogs forfeited second and third doubles.
Dom Lombard was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles.
"Cam is starting to hit his stride," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "After a tough start to the season, he has been able to string together some decisive victories."
No. 2 Hayes Goodman was a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 winner. Camden Kelly won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-2.
Portsmouth improves to 5-3, 5-3 Division II. Westerly (1-8, 1-7) next plays at Prout on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
