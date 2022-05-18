PROVIDENCE — Westerly High won three matches overall against Classical, including two of the four singles matches, all of which went three sets. But the Bulldogs forfeited at No. 3 doubles — and that proved to be the difference.
It added up to a 4-3 Division II boys tennis loss to the Purple on Wednesday.
On the court, Hayes Goodman won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (4), and Cam Kelly won at No. 3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, for the Bulldogs.
In doubles, Robbie Wade and Luke Nelson won at No. 1, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Classical improved to 3-11, 3-11.
It was the season finale for Westerly (2-12, 2-12).
"The kids deserve a giant thank you for their commitment and determination throughout the season," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "This match was a microcosm of the year; the result didn't go as desired, but all of the players worked their tails off on each and every point."
— Ken Sorensen
